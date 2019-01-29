Brady says Milloy, Law first recognized his ability to be great

ATLANTA (WHDH) — When Tom Brady first arrived in New England, he was slow, skinny, and nothing more than a sixth-round draft choice in the eyes of many. Since taking over as starting quarterback in 2001, Brady has shattered records and cemented himself as a legend of the gridiron, all while winning five Super Bowl championships.

As he prepares to play in an NFL-record ninth Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady said Tuesday that it’s been his “competitiveness and ability to compete” that has brought him success over the course of his historic career.

While speaking with 7’s Joe Amorosino, the 41-year-old took some time to reflect back on those who first recognized his potential to be great.

“I remember my second year going into training camp. It was 2001. I had made a lot of progress I think with my physical ability,” Brady said. “I remember Lawyer Milloy and Ty Law came up to me and said, ‘man you really worked hard. You’re doing a good job, man. Keep it up.'”

Brady will once again look to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday when Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

