Brady urges Edelman to return to East Coast to throw football around

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady is apparently itching to throw the football around with Julian Edelman.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Edelman shared a photo of himself with a caption that read, “Focus on what’s next. Always. #relentless.”

Brady spotted the post and commented, “Get back to the east coast so we can throw.” Brady also added a 100 percent emoji.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is slated to become a free agent in March. It’s not clear if he will return to New England next season.

Edelman caught the attention of Patriots fans last week when he posted a picture on Twitter of his face superimposed on actor John Cusack’s body during the famous boombox scene from “Say Anything.”

He captioned the post, “Baby come back @TomBrady,” apparently in reference to the quarterback’s future with the National Football League.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)