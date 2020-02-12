Brady urges Edelman to return to East Coast to throw football around

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady is apparently itching to throw the football around with Julian Edelman.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Edelman shared a photo of himself with a caption that read, “Focus on what’s next. Always. #relentless.”

Brady spotted the post and commented, “Get back to the east coast so we can throw.” Brady also added a 100 percent emoji.

edelman11/Instagram

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is slated to become a free agent in March. It’s not clear if he will return to New England next season.

Edelman caught the attention of Patriots fans last week when he posted a picture on Twitter of his face superimposed on actor John Cusack’s body during the famous boombox scene from “Say Anything.”

He captioned the post, “Baby come back @TomBrady,” apparently in reference to the quarterback’s future with the National Football League.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending