Brady’s annual football game marks beginning of Best Buddies Challenge weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady’s annual football game at Harvard Stadium Friday night marks the beginning of the Best Buddies Challenge weekend, which features a bike ride from Boston to Cape Cod on Saturday.

Some fans, including 7News anchor Adam Williams, will get a chance to catch passes from Brady. Fellow Patriot Julian Edelman and other celebrity guests will hit the field. Spectators will receive free treats, including soft drinks and water from Pepsi.

While Adam is a veteran of the Best Buddies Challenge, it will be co-anchor Kim Khazei’s first ride.

The Best Buddies Challenge starts in Boston and ends in Hyannis Port. There are different routes for 30 miles, 50 miles, and the full 100-mile ride.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies. The charity’s mission: to help create friendships and employment for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To donate to the 7News team, click here.

