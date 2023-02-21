FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Braga Bridge in Fall River has reopened Tuesday morning after a crash left multiple people with injuries and prompted lane closures Monday evening.

State police said emergency crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m.

Police said multiple people were hurt in the incident, adding that all lanes were closed on I-195 westbound on the bridge at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

