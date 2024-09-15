BOSTON (WHDH) - The Brain Aneurysm Foundation celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a Research Grant Symposium at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston this week.

The Hanover-based nonprofit’s event was attended by doctors, patients, and family members who have been impacted by brain aneurysms.

This year’s gathering included an in-person Support Group Conference, where a panel of experts in various subject matters led discussions among survivors, caregivers, and those who have experienced loss.

There was also a Research Symposium Scientific Session, a one-of-a-kind event with the top brain aneurysm researchers from the U.S. and Canada who shared, collaborated, and moved closer to saving lives and reducing disabilities caused by brain aneurysms.

And on Thursday, those who attended took part in the Symposium Dinner & 30th Anniversary Celebration, where the foundation presented the 2024 Research Grant Awards, recognized members of its Medical Advisory Board and celebrated the accomplishments of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation over the past 30 years.

Kendra Scott Jewelry CEO Tom Nolan was the keynote speaker.

“I lost my sister 15 years ago to a brain aneurysm when she was 22 … and I didn’t know what a brain aneurysm was and I certainly didn’t know about the Brain Aneurysm Foundation and as time has gone on I’vel earned more about it and the remarkable work that they’re doing here,” he said.

The foundation awarded more than $600,000 in research grants at the event.

Learn more: https://www.bafound.org/events/research-grant-symposium-30th-anniversary-celebration/

