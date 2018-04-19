(WHDH) — Traumatic brain injuries increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, researchers found.

The severity of the head injury determines the increased risk level, according to a study published in Neurology.

A mild injury, such as a concussion, raises the risk of developing the disease to 56 percent, with moderate to severe injuries increasing the risk by 83 percent, the study states.

Mild brain injuries are said to affect an estimated 42 million people worldwide each year.

Parkinson’s disease is an incurable neurological disorder that can cause tremors, stiffness and difficulty balancing, walking and coordinating body movements.

