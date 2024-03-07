BOSTON (WHDH) - Last October, Robert Card shot and killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen others at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine before commiting suicide.

This week, Card’s family released the findings from a study of his brain which researchers say showed evidence of traumatic injuries that likely impacted his actions leading up to the shooting.

The study of Card’s brain was requested by the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office and conducted by the B.U. CTE Center, led by director Ann McKee, MD.

“[Card] had evidence of traumatic brain injury,” McKee said in a statement released by Card’s family. “In the white matter, the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas of the brain, there was significant degeneration, axonal and myelin loss, inflammation, and small blood vessel injury. There was no evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). These findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models.”

Card was a U.S. Army reservist and instructor at a hand grenade training range; researchers said exposure to low-level blasts likely caused trauma to his brain.

“While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms,” McKee said.

Card’s family said they were releasing the findings from the study of his brain “with the goal of supporting ongoing efforts to learn from this tragedy to ensure it never happens again”.

“We know it does not fully explain Robert’s actions, nor is it an excuse for the horrific suffering he caused, but we thank Dr. McKee for helping us understand his brain damage and how it may have impacted his mental health and behavior,” the family said in a statement. “By releasing these findings, we hope to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury among military service members, and we encourage more research and support for military service members with traumatic brain injuries. Our hearts remain with the victims, survivors, and their families.”

The release comes as a special commission holding hearings investigating the shooting is set to wrap up hearings Thursday with testimony from Army officials.

