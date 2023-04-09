BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Kingston who suffered from a debilitating brain condition and survived a brain surgery to correct it is gearing up to run the Boston Marathon to raise money for a worthy cause.

In 2013, Beatrice Haens was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a neurological condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. It occurs when part of the skull is misshapen or smaller than is typical, pressing on the brain and forcing it downward.

On Feb, 1, 2021, she underwent her second brain surgery at Tufts Medical Center.

Now, she’s running the marathon in the hopes of raising $7,500 to spread awareness about invisible illnesses and “the world-class healthcare that Tufts provides,” she wrote on a fundraising page.

Learn more here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)