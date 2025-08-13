BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree American Little League team received a warm welcome in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

The team was part of the welcome parade as the players showed off their New England jerseys.

The Little League World Series kicks off on Wednesday, but the boys from Braintree American will play Thursday afternoon.

They will play a team from South Carolina, the representative of the Southeast region.

In 2024, Lake Mary Little League, a team from Florida, won it all against Chinese Taipei in the final game.

