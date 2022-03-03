BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local bakery is showing support for those in Ukraine through the sale of special cupcakes that feature a blue and yellow heart on top.

The Braintree location of Konditor Meister is donating all proceeds from these cupcakes to the Save the Children Foundation.

Although it has only been two days since the bakery starting making the special cupcakes, it has already sold hundreds, officials said.

