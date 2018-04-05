BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A school bus driver in Braintree is off the job after he left a sleeping student behind.

Officials said the driver had parked the bus in the bus lot and walked off while the elementary school student was sleeping.

They said it took 10 minutes for someone to notice what was wrong once the child’s parent called saying he hadn’t come home.

“Our drivers are trained to check each seat on their bus at the end of their run. This incident is very concerning and completely unacceptable, and we are taking it very seriously. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students,” said Superintendent Frank Hackett.

The driver has been placed on leave and the matter remains under investigation.

