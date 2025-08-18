BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The boys from Braintree American Little League received a warm welcome after coming back from Pennsylvania where they competed in the Little League World Series.

The team played three games in all, going 1-2.

The team arrived back home with supporters lining the streets. They signed t-shirts, baseballs, and more.

The mayor of Braintree says there will be more celebrations in the near future.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)