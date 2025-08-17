BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of residents gathered for a watch party in Braintree on Sunday as Braintree American looked to advance in the Little League World Series after staving off elimination with a comeback win over Texas on Saturday.

But the team’s magical run to Pennsylvania ended with a 3-2 loss to Bonney Lake, Washington.

At the South Side Tavern residents decked out in their Braintree American gear cheered as the team represented New England in their third game in the tournament.

The tavern has been naming specials after the team all week and residents were lined up Sunday morning for a chance to watch Sunday morning’s game.

“I think it’s a really cool experience for the kids, we may never have this experience again to root on our home team and show them what it’s like to be part of a small town,” said fan Kendra St. Hilaire. “Just to see the kids represent the town so well makes me proud.”

The community is planning a parade for the team when they return from the tournament.

