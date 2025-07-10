BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mad dash for employees at a Braintree Volkswagen dealership had workers rushing to move cars to higher ground.

It didn’t take long for the rising water to inundate the parking lot.

A family was forced to abandon they’re minivan when it stalled out in high water. It later took a team to push that stalled van out.

In nearby Quincy, the Quincy Center MBTA Station took on water as well as trains still ran, but on a delay.

Some intersections, like at Bennington Street and Independence Avenue, were totally flooded out.

“I’m trying to get here, all the streets are flooded,” said Annette Fabiano-Holmes, whose business was almost flooded. “I pull in, couldn’t even get in, had to go around to the back door.”

Fabiano-Holmes, a local florist, was in a panic when she learned her shop was about to flood.

“Came right up to the door, when the cars were going through the water, that’s when the water would come in,” said Fabiano-Holmes. “Making waves. But other than that, we’re very lucky. If the rain had kept going this would have been flooded.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)