BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A remembrance vigil was held in Braintree on Saturday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day that featured a butterfly release and the unveiling of a memorial mural.

In addition to the mural and butterfly release, those in attendance were given wildflower seeds to plant in honor of their loved ones.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts recorded 1,598 opiod-related overdose deaths between July 2023 and July 2024, of those six were in Braintree.

If you’re struggling with substance abuse, a 24-hotline is available by calling 988.

