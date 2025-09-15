BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree’s little league team was honored with a rolling rally on Sunday.

The boys were met with cheers as they paraded through the street sin a fire truck, celebrating the team making it to the Little League World Series for the first time.

Family members said they couldn’t be happier.

“I’m so proud of the whole thing,” said Joanne Romasco, the grandmother of one of the players. “All the boys were wonderful on this team. Everybody got along, everybody did was they had to do, and it was just a great ride.”

The team played three games in the World Series tournament, but ultimately lost to a team from Washington.

Former Red Sox pitcher and World Series champion Keith Foulke shared some words of inspiration during Sunday’s rally.

“I know it’s probably hard for them to understand right now but their road is just beginning,” Foulke said. “If they have that dream of playing big league baseball it’s important for players like myself to help with the kids to let them know that it’s achievable.”

Despite the outcome, the boys said it was an amazing experience, and the community sees them as stars.

This year marks Braintree American’s first state championship win in more than 70 years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)