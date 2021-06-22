BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of police officers gathered Tuesday to bid a final farewell to a Braintree K9 who was shot and killed during an ambush involving a wanted man earlier this month.

A massive procession assembled around 10 a.m. and the remains of K9 Kitt were escorted from Cartwright funeral home in Braintree to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where a memorial service was then held.

Many residents could be seen standing along the procession route in a show of support for Kitt’s heroic actions.

“He did his job and he did his job well,” a woman standing along the route said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s got four legs or two legs. He’s still a hero.”

Another spectator added, “Hopefully the families know that we’re here for them and supporting them. We thank them for their service and protecting us.”

Dozens upon dozens of fellow police dogs, family, friends, and loved ones attended Kitt’s memorial service.

Two officers and Kitt were shot after responding to a reported domestic incident inside an apartment complex on McCusker Drive just before 1 p.m. on June 4, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Three police officers, including a K9 handler, entered the woods but encountered heavy gunfire from the suspect, according to Morrissey. Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department, was killed by the initial wave of gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital.

7NEWS later learned that Kitt jumped on top of his handler as the gunshots were exchanged in order to save that officer’s life.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital.

