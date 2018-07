BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Kids in Braintree helped raise money for the family of fallen Weymouth police sergeant Michael Chesna.

The group of kids set up a stand to sell lemonade in the area of Quincy Avenue and Hayward Street.

A reminder of what’s right in the world……We found these awesome kids selling lemonade at Quincy Ave and Hayward and will be donating the money to the family of @WeymouthPD Sgt Michael Chesna. They’ll be there till 1:30! #greatwork #thankyou pic.twitter.com/UBZpSIKMU7 — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) July 24, 2018

