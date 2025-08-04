BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree American Little League team defeated a team from Vermont Monday morning in Bristol, Connecticut, coming within one game of the Little League World Series.

Braintree American Little League, the Massachusetts representatives, beat Vermont 10-0 to advance to the New England final on Thursday.

Coach Frank Fasoli says the team is confident headed into the New England final.

“They just keep getting better and better, you know? Like they get out there, and just amaze us over, and over,” Fasoli said.

Fasoli says the team has played together since they were all 8-years-old.

