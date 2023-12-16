BOSTON (WHDH) - A 50-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a robbery at a Valentino location on Newbury Street earlier this month.

Wayne O’Keege, was arrested after receiving information from the Boston Regional Intelligence Center to be on the lookout for a vehicle of interest involved in the Dec. 11 breaking and entering at 47 Newbury St., according to Boston police.

Police say he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics when he was stopped.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Boston Municipal Court.

