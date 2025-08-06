RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man from Braintree was killed Tuesday night on Route 139 in Randolph.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office confirmed the fatality Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the area of Mazeo Drive just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, where the man had been struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the road.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of a the truck, a 28-year-old man from Canton, stayed on scene. No charges have yet been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)