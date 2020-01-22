Braintree man lucky to be alive after projectile shatters home window, sails overhead, lands at his feet

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Braintree says they are desperate for answers after someone fired a high-velocity projectile through the window of their home office Monday.

Jerry Degregorio said he as sitting in his home office on Washington Street when the projectile — possibly fired from a BB gun — pierced his basement window and sailed just inches over his head before bouncing off a cabinet and coming to rest on the floor by his feet.

“It came through the window just like that, hit the file cabinet behind me and came back,” he recalled.

Degregorio spoke only to 7NEWS and said he is still rattled by the close call.

“The odds of hitting this window and the odds of where it came into my office are just … I should have bought a lottery ticket,” Degregorio said.

Ring Video from the Degregorios’ neighbor’s house shows Katherine Avellino walking out of her home as the shot rings out.

She can be seen looking around for the source of the crack before proceeding down her front walkway.

Now, knowing that that projectile ended up in her neighbor’s house, Avellino said she is left feeling nervous for her safety.

“My wife was really very panicky for a while,” Vincent Avellino said. “She’s still panicky actually because it literally just went right in front of her.”

Braintree police responded to the scene and investigators say they are focusing their efforts on a nearby wooded area.

So far, they have been unable to locate the person responsible.

Degregorio said he is fine and despite the shattered window he knows he is walking away with a story that could have ended much differently.

“If you come and sit in my chair it is a chilly experience, I’ll tell you,” he said. “I am a lucky dude. Real lucky dude.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and police are hopeful that the person responsible steps up and turns themselves in.

