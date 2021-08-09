BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - John Hammill of Braintree has won a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game.

This is the second big win for Hammill, who won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Set For Life” game in 2006. Hammill chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $9.7 million (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Adams Variety located at 22 Independence Ave. in Quincy.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling ticket.

