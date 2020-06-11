Braintree mayor tests positive for coronavirus

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros announced Wednesday that he will be working from home until further notice after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Late last week I received information that I may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Kokoros said in a statement. “I immediately took all the necessary precautions to prevent exposure to those around me.”

Kokoros said he learned that he was COVID-19 positive on June 5. He is now recovering at home.

“While I have experienced symptoms, I am recovering and continuing to work from home,” Kokoros said. “I look forward to returning to Town Hall once I have made a full recovery.”

The Braintree Health Department has since performed contact tracing and those who were determined to have been in close contact with Kokoros have tested negative for the virus.

