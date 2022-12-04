Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan, Officer Sean Dias, Officer Patrick McLeod, Officer James Lindelof, Officer John Cole, Dispatcher Jason Dernier, and Dispatcher Danielle George for their work on the Halloween night arrests.

Officers responding to a reported alarm call on Wood Road learned that several people could be seen on camera in the fenced-in yard, police said. After responding and forming a perimeter, police heard someone jumping a fence on the other end of the lot and noticed the suspects fleeing into the woods.

After recovering six catalytic converters found in a pile next to the fence, officers and state troopers went into the woods and arrested the suspects, Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island, Kuron Mitchell, 23, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Richard Robinson, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island.

All three are charged with trespassing, larceny over $1,200, three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of a burglarious tool.

In a post on Facebook, Braintree police noted that they city “and many other communities across the Commonwealth have been plagued by catalytic converter thefts.”

“Further investigation is on-going and it appears that these three alleged thieves may be connected to other catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” it said. ” All involved officers and dispatchers have been nominated for the Police Award Certificate.”

