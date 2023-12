Braintree Police are asking drivers to avoid the Five Corners intersection where Granite, West, and Franklin streets intersect.

A truck knocked down the intersection’s overhead traffic lights and due to the wind from Monday’s storm, repair can not be done immediately.

🚧Traffic Alert🚧 Overhead lights at 5 corners are down. Please avoid area / expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/NVe0oxg8uU — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) December 18, 2023

