BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested three people Thursday in connection with a suspected burglary ring in Braintree, officials said.

Surveillance video from inside a house in the Messina Woods neighborhood shows the suspects making themselves at home, roaming the hallway, poking into bedrooms, and crawling on the floor until the alarm sounds.

“We went on vacation and two masked suspects came to our house, broke into our kitchen window,” the homeowner said.

“Then three weeks later, they came back. One guy planted a camera in my neighbor’s bushes,” he continued.

Directly across the street from his home is where police said the suspects set up a hidden camera to keep an eye on victims coming and going. The devices were discovered by neighbors and reported to police.

“I was walking my dog and I saw the camera in the bushes and I was like, ‘Why would there be a camera?'” one neighbor said.

Realizing this was part of a much bigger operation, Braintree police began a burglary surveillance operation. When a family agreed to stage a fake vacation out of town, police were watching.

“We faked a vacation and they came back and police were here to catch them,” the man said.

Investigators spotted a man first dressed as a landscaper in the yard of the home and he then returned later dressed in all black, also wearing a mask.

Following a brief chase, a man identified as Carlos Ocampo-Carrillo, 47, was arrested. Two women, Diana Maria Alvarado-Rosano, 34, and Lizbeth Hernandez-Gantiva, 23, who police said were in a getaway car, were also arrested. All three are from Colombia and have ties to New York, police said.

“Once we found out that these people had been walking around our neighborhood, it was a little scary. I’ve got three little kids,” another neighbor said.

“Definitely scary. I know it seemed to be targeted but still, you just never know. I mean, we always lock our doors and do the best that we can, but just knowing that happened so close,” she continued.

The homeowners said that nothing was taken. All three suspects were arrested on various charges, including conspiracy and breaking and entering.

