Braintree police ask for help in search for missing boy

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help locating a missing boy who was last seen leaving his house for the school bus this morning.

Colin was last seen leaving a house on Hollis Avenue for the bus about 7:30 a.m.

Police noted there’s no indication of a suspicious disappearance at this time and that Colin has a history of running away and going missing.

He was seen wearing green long-sleeved Vineyard Vine shirt, black Adidas sweatpants with a lime green stripe down leg, and bright blue Nike sneakers.

He is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, about 75 pounds, with light brown, medium-length brown hair, blue eyes, and scrapes on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is urged to call Braintree police at 781-794-8601 or 781-794-8609.

