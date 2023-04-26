BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police are investigating a armed home invasion of a residence on Bickford Road Monday night.

Officers responding to the scene around 7:40 p.m. found two residents outside the home. One had minor facial injuries and reported he was assaulted by three men who had entered his home.

The man told police he answered a knock on the door and was immediately assaulted. Both the victim and the other occupant described one of the men as being armed with a pistol in his waistband.

The suspects were described as three tall men in their late teens or early twenties. The suspects did refer to the victim by name and spent a short time in the residence before leaving in a small black sedan.

Police say a motive for the crime is being investigated, but that it may be related to online gaming and other online activity. The incident itself is believed to be a targeted crime and isolated, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip to Tips@Braintreema.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)