BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police responded to a reported bank robbery Friday morning.

A large police presence was seen in the area of the Eastern Bank on Granite Street.

Braintree High School was placed on a “lockout” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

