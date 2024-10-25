BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police responded to a reported bank robbery Friday morning.

A large police presence was seen in the area of the Eastern Bank on Granite Street.

Braintree High School was placed on a “lockout” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

