BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are investigating a shooting at the Extended Stay America on Saturday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the hotel around 5:40 p.m. learned a man had been found at the Men’s Warehouse on Granite Street with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to Braintree police.

The victim, who was a guest at the hotel, was determined to have been shot in the hotel parking lot.

Braintree police say a person of interest in the shooting was conntected to a room at the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree polic at 781-794-8620.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)