BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a series of airbag thefts from parked vehicles.

In a post on Twitter, Braintree police say they took nine reports from residents who had their airbags stolen out of their vehicles on the low end of Washington Street near the Quincy line. Police say they were all Honda CRVs.

Vehicles that were locked had their windows smashed to gain entry.

Now police are calling on anyone in the area who has cameras that captured anything suspicious during the early morning hours to call police.

