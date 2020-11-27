BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog found on Interstate 93 Thursday.

The dog, a female mix wearing a maroon collar and no tags, was discovered on the northbound side of the highway on the Randolph/Braintree line around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on her owner is asked to call Braintree police at 781-843-1212.

