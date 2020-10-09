BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree are searching for the owner of a lost dog found wandering near a McDonald’s on Thursday.

The male chihuahua was found with a harness on around 4 p.m.

The owner or anyone who knows the owner is asked to call police dispatch at 781-843-1212.

LOOKING FOR MY OWNER!!! This male chihuahua was found wandering near McDonald's yesterday around 4pm. If he's yours or you know the owner, please call police dispatch. #braintree pic.twitter.com/nd0sSz1q8n — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) October 9, 2020

