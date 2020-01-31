BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is reminding drivers where they’re not allowed to park as a Boston-based Hyundai commercial is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.

Braintree police poked fun at the Boston accent in a tweet that reads, “Quick remindah, that even if your cahh is equipped with smaht pahk, an offisah will give you a ticket if you pahk Within 10’ of a Fiah Hydrant, Blocking a Fiah Lane, Handicap Pahking w/o placahd, Pahking within 20’ of an Intahsection, Intahfering w/ Snow Removal.”

The department referenced Hyundai’s Remote Smart Parking Assist feature, which they showcased in a commercial that includes Massachusetts-native celebrities.

This new feature helps maneuver the car directly in and out of the tight parking space by simply clicking a button on the key fob.

The commercial features actor and Sudbury-native Chris Evans, comedienne and Lexington-native Rachel Dratch, actor and Newton-native John Krasinski, and former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

