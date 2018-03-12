Braintree Police searching for owner of found dog

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree Police are asking the public for help to locate the owners of a dog found in town Monday.

Officers say they found the dog in the area of Grove and Liberty Streets and are hoping residents can help them get the dog back home.

Police posted a photo of the pup on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows who the dog belongs to are asked to contact police.

FOUND DOG: Found this morning in area of Grove and Liberty. Male. If you know owners or he’s yours pls call dispatch pic.twitter.com/RDHHCkPQPp — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) March 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)