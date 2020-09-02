Braintree police searching for suspect caught on camera stealing child’s bike

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man accused of stealing a child’s bike early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance cameras attached to the Highland Avenue home caught the man walking up the stairs of the porch and making off with a little boy’s lime green bicycle around 12:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard who may have a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@braintreema.gov.

The Braintree Police are investigating a bicycle theft which occurred in the area of Highland Ave at 12:30am this morning. Suspect is described as a white male, with a beard and possibly a tattoo on the back of his neck. Bicycle is a boys lime green bike. cont. … pic.twitter.com/PsHyyymOUQ — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) September 2, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)