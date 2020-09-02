Braintree police searching for suspect caught on camera stealing child’s bike

Credit: Braintree Police Dept.

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man accused of stealing a child’s bike early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance cameras attached to the Highland Avenue home caught the man walking up the stairs of the porch and making off with a little boy’s lime green bicycle around 12:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard who may have a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@braintreema.gov.

 

 

