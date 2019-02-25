Braintree police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Braintree are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jasmine Yuen was last seen leaving her home at 414 John Mahar Highway around 9 a.m., according to the Braintree Police Department.

Yuen is said to frequent Quincy, Boston’s Chinatown section, and Cambridge.

She is described as Asain, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and about 135 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a yellow backpack, and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree police at 781-794-8601.

Missing Person / Runaway:

