BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police asked for the public’s help Monday after officials said they took “numerous reports” of car break-ins over the weekend.

Police said reports came in Sunday morning after break-ins around King Hill Road and Rome Drive.

Braintree Police shared a video on social media alongside their announcement, where two people can be seen.

Police asked anyone with information to reach out on social media or by email at tips@braintreema.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)