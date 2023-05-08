BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police asked for the public’s help Monday after officials said they took “numerous reports” of car break-ins over the weekend. 

Police said reports came in Sunday morning after break-ins around King Hill Road and Rome Drive. 

Braintree Police shared a video on social media alongside their announcement, where two people can be seen. 

Police asked anyone with information to reach out on social media or by email  at tips@braintreema.gov.

