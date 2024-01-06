BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police asked for the public’s help Friday in efforts to track down a man in connection with a series of “Peeping Tom” incidents in town.

Police said the incidents have happened the areas around Alida Road and Angela Road. Though most incidents have occurred since November of last year, police said there may be additional incidents dating back to 2021.

The incidents, police said, have happened at various times of day, ranging from early-evenings to early-mornings.

Though they said the motivation of the person involved in these incidents is unknown, police said the person, described as a light-skinned male or average height and build, has been “surreptitiously viewing or filming young females in their homes.”

Police said they have been investigating, adding marked and undercover patrols in the Alida Road and Angela Road neighborhoods while following various leads.

Braintree police on Friday shared video as part of their message to the community.

Captured on surveillance cameras, the videos show a man sneaking around homes. At one point, cameras capture the man seemingly tampering with a window.

Police said they have “some investigative leads.” Still, authorities said they need help from the public, asking residents to check their own surveillance cameras, remain vigilant and report further suspicious activity.

“These cases are usually solved with the assistance of our community,” police said. “Our neighbors will be our best source of information to identify this person.”

“Although these crimes are misdemeanors, they are extremely distressing and violating for those involved,” police continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 781-794-8620.

