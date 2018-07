BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 in razors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police at 781-794-8685.

Those who would rather provide an anonymous tip can send it via the Braintree Police department’s website

🚨BPD LOOKING TO ID🚨:

Our Detective Division is looking to ID this individual in relation to a razor theft in excess of $1,000.00. Anyone who can help us, send us a message here or call 781-794-8685. Anonymous Tips can be sent via our website. pic.twitter.com/dyAv9lvXgf — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) July 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)