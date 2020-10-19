Braintree police seek suspects after 2 people pistol-whipped, robbed in hotel parking lot

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree are searching for three armed suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed two people in a hotel parking lot on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery behind the Hyatt Place hotel on Forbes Road around 5:30 p.m. spoke with two people who said they were violently attacked during a meeting they had arranged to complete an online transaction, according to the Braintree Police Department.

The victims reportedly told police that the suspects pistol-whipped them before robbing them of several items.

The suspects then fled through the intersection of Forbes Road and Granite Street and onto Interstate 93 north, prompting the victims to give chase, police said.

During the chase, one of the suspects allegedly leaned out of a window and fired one shot at the victims’ vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered in Boston but no arrests have been made.

The victims were not seriously hurt and declined transport to the hospital.

