Braintree police visited by little boy and his puppy pal

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree police got a visit from a little boy who hopes to one day be a member of the department.
“Officer Aiden reporting for duty!” police wrote in a message on the department’s Twitter page. “Always love it when we get surprise visitors to our station.”
Photos attached to the post showed Aiden decked out in a police uniform and driving a miniature police car with a puppy passenger.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)