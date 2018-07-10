Braintree police visited by little boy and his puppy pal

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree police got a visit from a little boy who hopes to one day be a member of the department.

“Officer Aiden reporting for duty!” police wrote in a message on the department’s Twitter page. “Always love it when we get surprise visitors to our station.”

Photos attached to the post showed Aiden decked out in a police uniform and driving a miniature police car with a puppy passenger.

Officer Aiden reporting for duty! Always love it when we get surprise visitors to our station! #Police #Braintree #youarehired pic.twitter.com/kxMY0r101m — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) July 10, 2018

