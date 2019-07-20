Braintree police: Wait until Monday’s cooler temps to commit crimes

The Braintree Police Department is requesting all would-be crooks to hold off on criminal activity during the weekend heat wave.

In a Facebook post Friday, the department implores people to keep cool instead of committing crimes.

“Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” the post reads. “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

“Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler,” the post reads.



