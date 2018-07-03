BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — An influx of phony IRS calls has Braintree police warning residents.

The department says they are getting slammed with scam phone calls.

“You know it’s bad when our office lines are getting them threatening the Braintree Popo is going to come after the Braintree Popo,” they wrote on Facebook.

Braintree police are reminding people that the real IRS does not call, they do not accept payments through Walmart or Rite Aid and they will not call the police and say, “go arrest ‘your name here.'”

The department jokingly suggested that you could play along with the scammer, dare them to call the police to arrest you, or just simply hang up.

