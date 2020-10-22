BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Town of Braintree to provide a remote learning center for students.

The center will house up to 10 children per day and allow parents who cannot work from home the opportunity to drop their child off to a supervised location for learning, Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry P. McDermott, Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros, and Braintree School Committee Chairman Thomas Devin announced.

The center will provide Wi-Fi connection, organized activities outside during breaks, and regular cleaning and sanitizing of the space.

Children will also be able to take part in an after-school adventure program that focuses on team-building and ropes-based activities.

More information on these programs is expected to be announced during a press conference on Thursday morning.

