BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree residents gathered Saturday to support Ukraine with relief packages.

People donated hundreds of items, including first aid kits, disinfectants, pain relievers and medical gloves during a supply drive at Town Hall.

“This is a perfect example of how we come together to support the people of Ukraine,” said Mayor Charles Kokoros. “It’s very comforting to think that we can actually have an impact on helping people.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)