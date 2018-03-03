BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews in Braintree are working to clean up from Friday’s wind damage.

A section of the Ross Elementary School’s roof was ripped off when strong winds whipped through the area. It appears a panel on the roof was torn apart.

Crews are working to assess the damage and secure the roof to ensure it is safe before students and staff return.

Classes have been canceled Monday.

