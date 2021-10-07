BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about a troubling new TikTok trend after a student allegedly assaulted a school staff member on Thusday.

Officials said they encountered their first case of the “Slap a Teacher” challenge on Thursday. In a statement to parents, Braintree Public Schools said that physically assaulting a staff member will immediately result in the notification of the Braintree Police Department and “significant school discipline, up to and including expulsion.”

The incident comes after previous TikTok challenges left bathrooms trashed in a Framingham middle school and encouraged users to ingest large amounts of Benadryl to supposedly induce hallucinations.

“Our staff works diligently to work support and care for the students […] we will not tolerate any mistreatment of these conscientious professionals,” officials wrote in the statement to parents.

Officials also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the potential consequences of such behavior and about treating others with respect and kindness.

“Although social media offers the potential of a more inter-connected world, the frequent appeal to abhorrent behaviors and debased language across the various platforms are a minefield for students,” the statement read. ‘With your children, we ask that you emphasize the importance of ignoring such appeals.”

The potential legal charges for the assault of a staff member include indecent assault and battery.

Braintree police are continuing to investigate the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)