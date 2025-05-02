BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Braintree paid tribute to local veterans during an assembly at Archbishop Williams High School on Friday.

Students in the “Youth and Valor” program interviewed 11 veterans for the project.

They then crafted essays to detail each veteran’s story of sacrifice and service to the county. At Friday’s event, the students read them aloud.

The veterans who attended say they’re proud to pass on their knowledge to another generation.

“This was a great experience, particularly for an old man like me. It’s good to get around young people and listen to what they have to say, and I know these three young ladies right here, they put me through the ringer with their questions, but they were all good questions and it was a very enjoyable time,” said Stephen McCartney, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The program is led by the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)